LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has opened books on its upcoming issue of a 10-year euro-denominated international bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, has set initial price thoughts of 160bp area over mid-swaps for the issue, which will be of benchmark size.

BNP Paribas and Barclays are the lead managers on the Reg S offering, which is expected to price later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)