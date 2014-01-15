LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania is set to raise EUR500m through its upcoming issue of a 10-year international bond with orders for the issue already past the EUR2bn mark, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, has set guidance for the issue at 145bp area over mid-swaps, tight to initial price thoughts of 160bp area.

Order books are expected to go subject at 12:00 GMT.

BNP Paribas and Barclays are the lead managers on the Reg S offering, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)