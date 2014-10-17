LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has picked banks including HSBC and JP Morgan to arrange a euro-denominated Eurobond, according to sources.

A third bank has also been chosen, according to two sources away from the deal.

HSBC and JP Morgan declined to comment.

Lithuania is rated Baa1 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)