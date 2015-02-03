LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Lithuania is planning to issue a Eurobond of up to 1.5bn in 2015, though there is no definite timing yet, a treasury official told IFR.

"Our annual borrowing programme foresees Eurobond issuance in a size of up to 1.5bn," said Gediminas Norkunas, deputy director in Lithuania's state treasury department. "There is no schedule set."

The likely maturty has not been finalised either, Norkunas added. "Maturity will be chosen depending on situation in the market at that moment," he said.

Lithuania's last bond was a 1bn 2.125% 12-year note printed in October 2014.

Lithuania is rated Baa1 by Moody's, A- by Standard & Poor's and A- by Fitch.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)