LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC as lead managers for an upcoming euro-denominated benchmark transaction.

An intermediate and/or long-dated transaction is expected to be launched and priced following investor meetings and calls in the UK and Continental Europe.

Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)