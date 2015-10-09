BRIEF-Unipol proposes dividend of EUR 0.18/shr
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania has mandated Barclays, BNP Paribas and HSBC as lead managers for an upcoming euro-denominated benchmark transaction.
An intermediate and/or long-dated transaction is expected to be launched and priced following investor meetings and calls in the UK and Continental Europe.
Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Proposes dividend of 0.18 euro per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors