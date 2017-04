LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Lithuania is considering issuing a 500m Eurobond in 2016, though the timing is uncertain, the country's deputy head of state treasury said.

The sovereign will raise the majority of its funding needs from the domestic market, said Gediminas Norkunas, at Euromoney's Central and Eastern Europe Forum in Vienna.

Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)