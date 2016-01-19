(Adds information on possible buyback of dollar debt)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Lithuania is considering issuing a 500m Eurobond in 2016, though the timing is uncertain, the country's deputy head of state treasury said.

The sovereign will raise the majority of its funding needs from the domestic market, said Gediminas Norkunas, at Euromoney's Central and Eastern Europe Forum in Vienna.

Lithuania is also considering buying back its dollar denominated debt, in a move that would be similar to Latvia's strategy last year in reprofiling its liabilities between euros and dollars, Norkunas told IFR.

"We have had international discussions and are looking very carefully at the Latvia transaction," Norkunas said. "We are not pressed for time. We are fully funded until autumn, so there are no imminent plans. Maybe towards the end of the year."

Latvia bought back US$650m of its US dollar 2020 and 2021 notes in December at the same time as selling a 550m 2020 bond.

Lithuania has US$5.75bn of outstanding dollar-denominated debt, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.

Lithuania is rated A3 by Moody's and A- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)