LONDON, March 15 Lithuania sold 850,000 spot European Union emissions permits at 7.80 euros a tonne each on Thursday, raising 6.63 million euros ($8.64 million) for the Baltic nation's government coffers.

The auction was held on the Leipzig-based European Energy Exchange (EEX), while the carbon permits are sourced from the country's reserve for new entrants in the 2008-2012 phase of the EU Emissions Trading Scheme.

On emissions exchange BlueNext, spot EU Allowances were being bid and offered at 7.81 and 7.90 euros at 1013 GMT. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)