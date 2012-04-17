VILNIUS, April 17 Lithuania's central bank said on Tuesday it would stop open market operations introduced after the collapse last November of Snoras bank, the country's third-largest depositor, as the banking system's liquidity had since stabilised.

The central bank restarted deposit and repo auctions last December, for the first time in more than a decade, and launched auctions to buy government securities on the secondary market.

But the central bank said these measures, aimed at helping banks to manage liquidity, were no longer necessary.

"With deposit transactions returning to the usual levels, and liquid assets getting more evenly spread among the banks, the Lithuanian (central) bank is to end deposit, securities purchase and repo auctions this week," the central bank said in a statement.

Lithuania has its national currency, the litas, pegged to the euro under a currency board regime, and the central bank does not set interest rates, but can conduct open market operations.

The Baltic state's banking sector is dominated by Scandinavian groups such as SEB, Swedbank and DNB. There are also a few smaller local banks including Ukio and Siauliu.

The central bank filed for bankruptcy of Snoras after its inspectors discovered assets missing.

Some other banks saw increased deposit withdrawals, but panic over the collapse of Snoras did not last long, and none of the remaining banks has asked for assistance. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Stephen Nisbet)