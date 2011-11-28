VILNIUS Nov 28 Lithuania will cancel further sales of domestic debt denominated in euros next year, the Finance Ministry said after failing to sell any euro paper at an auction on Monday following troubles with a bank.

The failure to sell any of the debt maturing in April 2013 would not cause big problems, the Finance Ministry added.

"Existing financial resources ... are sufficient to cover liabilities, including paying deposit insurance for clients of Snoras bank," the ministry said in a statement.

It said it did not sell any debt on Monday due to low demand and a price it considered unacceptable. It was the first domestic debt auction to fail since July 2009.

The Finance ministry said it would not issue any more domestic debt denominated in euros in 2012.

Lithuania has decided to close down mid-sized bank Snoras after finding a large hole in its balance sheet. The government will pay out deposit insurance. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)