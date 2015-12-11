VILNIUS Dec 11 The Lithuanian government said
on Friday it would proceed with negotiations to buy 88 Boxer
armoured fighting vehicles in a deal worth up to 400 million
euros ($439 million).
The decision, where the Boxer was selected from a list of 12
suppliers that also included Swiss Piranha and American Stryker
vehicles, came as the Baltic country moves to bolster its
military amid tensions between Russia and the West over the
Ukraine crisis.
"After this decision, the project of the largest ever
defence purchase will move forward swiftly," Lithuanian armed
forces chief Jonas Zukas told reporters.
Senior government sources told Reuters the value of the deal
was expected to be no higher than 400 million euros. That would
still represent is a big undertaking for Lithuania, whose total
defence budget stands at 425 million euros this year.
The Boxers are to be equipped with 30mm MkII guns and
anti-tank system Spike-Lr, both manufactured by Israeli
companies, the sources said.
The Boxer is produced by the ARTEC consortium, a
collaboration between Germany's Rheinmetall MAN Military
Vehicles and German defence contractor Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.
($1 = 0.9117 euros)
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; Writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing
by Mark Potter)