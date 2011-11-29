* Lithuania GDP grows revised 6.7 pct y/y in Q3

VILNIUS, Nov 29 Lithuania had its fastest economic growth for more than three years in the third quarter at 6.7 percent year-on-year as the government said it was preparing for a slowdown next year that will force amendments to its draft 2012 budget.

Having ridden out a contraction of almost 15 percent in its economy after the 2008 financial crisis, Lithuania is battling to meet budget deficit and inflation goals in time to adopt the euro in 2014.

The annual rate of growth, the fastest since an expansion of 7.3 percent in the first quarter of 2008, came after a quarterly gain of 1.4 percent. The figures, revised marginally higher from a preliminary release, meant the economy expanded 6.4 percent in the first nine months of the year.

"Although growth continued at a decent pace in Q3, there are some first signs that growth could weaken in the coming quarters," Annika Lindblad, economist at Nordea Markets, said in a note, citing weakening consumption and exports.

Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius agreed.

"We have seen strong growth for this year and had good prospects for the next, but unfortunately those problems (in the euro zone) are also starting to have a negative affect on us," he told public radio.

The government planned to amend the draft 2012 budget by cutting planned revenues due to the euro zone problems.

"In 2008, we faced challenges coming from the U.S., from Lehman Brothers, now we are facing challenges from the southern part of the euro zone," he added.

The finance ministry last week said it would cut its forecast for growth for 2012 from 4.7 percent.

Nordea's Lindblad said 2012 was "likely to be clearly frailer" and noted a downside risk on the bank's 3.7 percent forecast for Lithuanian output growth next year.

Other Scandinavian banks SEB and DNB have already revised down their forecasts for Lithuania 2012 growth to 2.5 percent.

In the third quarter, construction and manufacturing showed the strongest annual growth at 17.6 percent and 8.1 percent respectively, while fixed investments grew 7.9 percent.

An additional negative effect on the economy could come from the collapse of Snoras Bank, the third-largest bank by deposits, Kubilius told the radio.

The Baltic state's economy grew 1.4 percent in 2010 after a drop of 14.8 percent in 2009.

Its recovery has been export driven, but the third quarter data showed exports grew 8.3 percent year-on-year, the slowest pace since the first quarter of 2010. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Patrick Graham)