* Last of the three Baltic states joins euro zone
* Central bank chief stresses geopolitical considerations
* Half of Lithuanians wary about dumping their currency
By Andrius Sytas
VILNIUS, Jan 1 Lithuania joined the euro zone at
the stroke of midnight on Thursday, hoping to anchor itself in
Europe as its former master Russia flexes its military muscle in
the region.
The first Soviet republic to declare independence, in 1990,
Lithuania is the last of the three Baltic states to join the
currency union and will be the last country to do so for the
foreseeable future, with remaining European Union members at
least two years, and probably much more, away.
By becoming the 19th member of the euro bloc, Lithuania
hopes for a boost in trade and lower borrowing costs to help it
recover from a 15 percent contraction in 2009 at the height of
the global financial crisis.
But central bank Governor Vitas Vasiliauskas stressed the
"geopolitical" significance of the move which puts the former
Soviet state firmly in the sphere of what used to be considered
Western Europe.
"You live where you live, you have to keep that in mind," he
told Reuters when asked about benefits of euro zone entry,
referring to the recent flare-up in tensions in the region.
Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis, which included the
annexation of Crimea, has awoken fears in the Baltics, which
have sizable ethnic Russian minorities, that they could be next.
NATO scrambled its jets more than 150 times in 2014 in
response to Russian sorties, three times more than the previous
year. Moscow also held surprise military exercises in
Kaliningrad, its enclave that borders Lithuania, in December,
with 9,000 troops and 55 ships.
Despite rising political tensions, Lithuania's credit rating
is now well into investment grade, and rating agency Fitch
expects its economy to growth by 3.5 percent in 2015, three
times as fast as the euro zone as a whole.
Still, the common currency remains a divisive issue, with
polls showing half the population of 3 million still not
convinced dumping the litas is a good idea.
Three-quarters of people expect price rises after adopting
the euro and almost two-thirds fear Lithuania is losing part of
its identity, a Eurobarometer poll found.
"I think it will be hard for my parents to get adjusted to
it, but after some time, I think, it will all be fine", said
student Domas Ziegoraitis, 16.
Estonia joined the euro zone in 2011, followed by Latvia in
2014. All three Baltic nations joined the European Union and
NATO in 2004.
(Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)