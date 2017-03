LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Lithuania, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB, has hired Barclays and Citigroup for a new Eurobond issue, according to a source.

The deal size is likely to be USD500m equivalent, added the source, though the currency is still to be decided. Market rumours suggest euros is favourite.

Barclays and Citigroup declined to comment, as did the Lithuanian ministry of finance. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)