BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Lithuania, rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, has hired Barclays and BNP Paribas to lead the issuance of a new Eurobond, according to market sources.
The banks declined to comment, while a spokesman at the Lithuanian finance ministry did not return requests for comment.
It is not clear yet whether the new issue will be in euros or dollars.
The country's finance minister said in November Lithuania was planning two international bonds issues in 2014 to raise the equivalent of around EUR2bn.
Lithuania was last in the international capital markets in January, when it raised EUR400m through a reopening of its February 2018 note.
It was last in the dollar market in January 2012, when it raised USD1.5bn through a 10-year note. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.