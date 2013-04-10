* Says Moscow should stop linking gas sales to politics
* Baltic state seeks reduced dependency on Russian gas
* Statoil bidding to supply LNG to Lithuania
* Pays one of the highest prices for imported gas in the EU
* Russia seek guarantees for gas transit to Kaliningrad
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, April 10 Russia must stop using its gas
resources as a tool to pressure its neighbours on political
issues or it will lose market share to competitors, the
president of Lithuania said in an interview.
The Baltic state, which will chair the rotating presidency
of the European Union from July for six months, has long
complained that it is paying Russia's Gazprom higher
gas prices than other nations because it clashes with Moscow on
several policy issues.
Lithuania for now is completely dependent on piped gas
imports from Russia, but it is building a liquefied natural gas
terminal to help diversify its sources of supply.
"Russia links reduction in gas prices with political demands
... That's such an absolutely outdated, 30-year-old method,"
President Dalia Grybauskaite said in an interview during a visit
to the Norwegian capital.
"Russia is shooting itself in the foot ... If Russia does
not change its gas export policies, it could lose a lot... its
market share could shrink significantly."
Negotiations are complicated when Moscow makes political
demands that Vilnius must first meet before discussing prices,
the president said.
Moscow wants the Baltic state, an ex-Soviet republic, to
relax the visa regime with Russia's Kaliningrad exclave on the
Baltic Sea, which is sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland,
she explained.
Russia also wanted guarantees on gas transit to Kaliningrad,
Lithuania Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius said last week
after meeting with Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev to
discuss gas prices.
Russia must pipe gas through Lithuania to Kaliningrad, which
almost totally depends on gas-fired power generation. Last year,
gas transit to the Kaliningrad region totalled 2.2 billion cubic
metres, according to Lithuanian gas utility Lietuvos Dujos
.
UNBUNDLING DISPUTE
Moscow's concerns about Kaliningrad transit are due in part
to Lithuania's plans to restructure Lietuvos Dujos to force
Gazprom, which owns 37.1 percent, to give up control of the main
pipelines.
Lithuania has said its plan is in line with EU regulations
banning dominant gas and power suppliers from controlling
distribution grids to prevent them from impeding competitors.
"It's a test case for Europe. We need to have a competitive
market as soon as possible," Grybauskaite said.
Last year, Lithuanian called a tender for the supply of
750,000 cubic metres per year of LNG to a floating
regasification and storage terminal, which it has leased from
Norway's Hoegh LNG to start taking gas from end-2014.
"Norway is one of the possible suppliers, and Statoil is one
of the participants in the tender to supply LNG," President
Grybauskaite said.
She met with Norway's Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg on
Monday to discuss energy cooperation.
Lithuania media previously reported that U.S.-based Cheniere
Energy Inc, which has recently signed a deal to supply
LNG to Britain's Centrica PLC, was among the bidders in
the tender.
Grybauskaite said Russia should acknowledge the gas market
"revolution" taking place in Europe and globally, referring to
increased competition from LNG and moves to link prices in
contracts for piped gas to spot gas prices rather than to crude
oil prices.
A number of EU gas importers managed to renegotiate prices
last year with Gazprom last year to get retroactive discounts of
10-20 percent on existing contracts, European Commission (EC)
said in its latest quarterly report on gas markets.
"But it appears that Gazprom's strategy has been limited to
offering retroactive discounts in its existing contracts, rather
than fundamental changes in the terms of its contracts," the
report said.
In contrast, Norway's Statoil has agreed to increase the
share of gas indexed to spot prices in its supply contracts. It
sold just under half of its gas at oil-indexed prices last year
compared with around 70 percent in 2009.
That helped Norway boost gas sales to the European Union by
more than 14 percent to a record 107.6 bcm last year, or 21
percent of total EU supplies, compared with Gazprom's share of
23 percent, EU gas association Eurogas said.
Lithuania paid one of the highest prices for Russian gas,
39.6 euros per megawatt-hour, in the third quarter last year,
the EC report said. Only Bulgaria and the Czech Republic paid
more.
Britain and Belgium paid 27 euros a MWh for gas imported
from Norway, the data showed.
