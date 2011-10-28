VILNIUS Oct 28 The Lithuanian government said on Friday it had set an end-October 2014 deadline for unbundling the gas sector after talks with Germany's E.ON Ruhrghas, while Russia's Gazprom did not take part in talks.

"E.ON has agreed to start talks with the government on the voluntarily reorganization of gas utility Lietuvos Dujos , but conditions remain to be negotiated," Kestutis Skiudas, Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius' adviser on energy, told Reuters.

"After talks with E.ON the government set today an Oct. 31, 2014 deadline for the gas sector's unbundling," he said. "Gazprom was informed, but it did not attend the talks."

Russian energy group Gazprom , which holds 37.1 percent of Lietuvos Dujos, would have to give up its ownership of the country's pipelines within two years under a law approved by the parliament earlier this year.

Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas holds a 38.9 percent stake in Lietuvos Dujos, while the government has 17.7 percent. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)