* Lithuania sets gas unbundling deadline for end-Oct 2014
* Govt says reached agreement with Germany's E.ON on gas
utility
* Russia's Gazprom, sole gas supplier, did not take part in
talks
(Adds quotes, background)
VILNIUS, Oct 28 The Lithuanian government said
on Friday it had set an end-October 2014 deadline for unbundling
the gas sector after talks with Germany's E.ON Ruhrghas, while
Russia's Gazprom did not take part in talks.
"E.ON has agreed to start talks with the government on the
voluntarily reorganisation of gas utility Lietuvos Dujos
, but conditions remain to be negotiated," Kestutis
Skiudas, Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius' adviser on energy,
told Reuters.
Germany's E.ON Ruhrgas holds a 38.9 percent stake
in Lietuvos Dujos, while the government has 17.7 percent.
"After talks with E.ON the government set today an Oct. 31,
2014 deadline for the gas sector's unbundling," Skiudas added.
"Gazprom was informed, but it did not attend the talks."
The EU agreed in March 2009 to liberalise energy markets by
splitting big utility groups, ensuring small gas suppliers can
get unhindered access to European infrastructure and compete on
an equal footing with dominant players.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has criticised EU laws
saying they hinder investment and amount to robbery.
EU regulations provide a few options for liberalising gas
markets, with Lithuania choosing the most drastic one - full
separation of ownership of gas supply and transportation assets.
Gazprom , which holds 37.1 percent of Lietuvos
Dujos, would have to give up its ownership of the country's
pipelines under a law approved by the parliament earlier this
year.
The centre-right government of Prime Minister Kubilius aims
at regain control of major gas pipelines, also used for gas
transit to Russia's Kaliningrad enclave, which were privatised
by the former centre-left government in 2002-2004.
"There are two options to reorganise Lietuvos Dujos - either
via voluntarily reorganisation or imposing the law the hard
way," Skiudas said, declining to elaborate.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)