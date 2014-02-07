OSLO Feb 7 Lithuania has reached a deal with Russia's Gazprom, its sole gas supplier, on the implementation of the European Union's gas market rules, Prime Minister Algirdas Butkevicius said on Friday, the Baltic news service BNS reported.

Lithuania and Gazprom have been locked in a dispute over how to implement EU's market liberalization rules which require Gazprom to sell its assets in gas transmission business.

"I can confidently say today that negotiations over the Third Energy Package were completed... and the crucial issues have been solved," BNS quoted Butkevicius as saying after his meeting with Gazprom's CEO Alexei Miller in Sochi.

Gazprom was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)