VILNIUS, March 2 Norwegian LNG service company Hoegh LNG on Friday signed a deal to supply a floating LNG import platform to Lithuania, in a move that will cut the Baltic country's dependence on gas imports from Russia.

The deal includes the 10-year lease and operation of a 170,000 cubic meters floating storage and regasification vessel (FSRU) with Lithuania's majority state-owned terminal Klaipedos Nafta at a cost of $156,200 per day.

"This is a market price... It's a fair deal for us and for Klaipedos Nafta," Sveinung Stohle, President and Chief Executive of Hoegh LNG, who signed the deal, told journalists in Vilnius.

The time charter is expected to add about $50 million per year to the Norwegian firm's EBITDA, Hoegh said in a statement.

The FSRU should be delivered to Klaipedos harbour at end-2014.

"The FSRU will help Lithuania to reduce its dependency on a single gas supplier and will grant access to international gas markets", Rokas Masiulis, the chief executive of Klaipedos Nafta said.

Masiulis said Klaipedos Nafta, which runs a crude oil products terminal in Klaipedos port, planned to supply Lithuania with about a billion cubic meters of regassified natural gas during the first year of the FSRU's operation .

Lithuania consumed 3.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2011, all imported from Russia.

Masiulis told Reuters in a recent interview he expected a tender to supply LNG to be called in the second-quarter.

Norway was seen as one of the potential suppliers of LNG, officials said.

At the end of the lease period, Klaipedos will be able to purchase the vessel, which is to be built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.

PRESSURE ON GAZPROM

LNG deliveries will end Gazprom's supply monopoly in the Baltic state.

The country's Energy Minister Arvydas Sekmokas hailed the deal as "prehaps the greatest achievement" in the energy sector since the Baltic state built the floating Butinge oil terminal in 1999.

When Russia cut oil supplies via pipeline in 2006, the country's refiner, now a part of Poland's PKN Orlen, was able to switch to sea crude deliveries.

"Russia Gazprom's excessively high gas prices forced us to develop this LNG terminal, which would help to assure security of supply... and to create a gas market," Sekmokas told journalists.

"That should help to cut gas prices... Today we have no leverage on Gazprom's prices," he added.

The government approved this week a draft law to make gas importers purchase at least 25 percent of all gas from the LNG terminal. The law requires parliament's approval. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Keiron Henderson)