VILNIUS Dec 14 The first IKEA store in the Baltic states is set to open in Lithuania in a sign of confidence about the region's prospects, even as economic clouds are gathering again, the Icelandic investors leading the project said on Thursday.

Announcing plans to open a franchise store under the name of the world's biggest furniture maker in Lithuania, which will be the second former Soviet state to host IKEA after Russia, officials said it would have Lithuania, fellow Baltic state Latvia as well as nearby Belarus as its potential market.

"We are looking forward to be a part of the next step in Lithuania's transition ... We will be able to open the IKEA store in the autumn in 2013," Sigurdur Palmason, an Icelandic investor, told a news conference. He and his brother Jon Palmason own the IKEA franchise in Iceland.

Asked whether he was concerned that the economy was expected to slow down sharply next year due to the impact of the euro zone crisis, Palmason said:

"The IKEA concept has been doing well during the recession. Of course, nobody is immune from the crisis, but I personally think Lithuania is going to do better than others," he told Reuters.

Vilnius Mayor Arturas Zuokas told the news conference that Lithuania's capital was well suited to host an IKEA store with almost 16 million potential clients in a radius of 300 km.

The Baltic states endured a recession in 2009, but have staged a recovery which grew in strength this year. But they are having to scale back optimistic forecasts for 2012 due to an expected drop in demand from key export markets in the euro zone.

Palmason said they planned to open a standard store of about 25,000 square meters area of the cut-price, self-assembly furniture retailer at a cost of 45 million euros ($58.28 million).

He added that a later stage would involve expanding the sales area to 75,000 square meters to attract other retailers, with total investments reaching 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.7721 euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)