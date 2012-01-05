VILNIUS Jan 5 Lithuanian oil terminal Klaipedos Nafta said on Thursday it had reloaded 7.7 million tonnes of oil products in 2011, down from 7.9 million tonnes a previous year.

The majority state-owned terminal was mostly used to export oil products from Lithuania, Belarusian and Russian refiners, while imports accounted a small fraction of total loadings.

Last November, the terminal signed a long-term loading deal with Lithuania-based refiner Orlen Lietuva, its main client.

Klaipedos Chief Executive Officer Rokas Masiulis has said the deal would assure a stable partner till end-2024.

