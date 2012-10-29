VILNIUS Oct 29 Lithuanian President Dalia
Grybauskaite said on Monday she did not want one of the three
opposition parties that won a weekend election to be in the new
government after allegations of vote buying and tax evasion.
Grybauskaite, who has the job of formally choosing a new
prime minister, told reporters the Labour Party - the third
biggest in parliament after the ballot - was not a suitable
coalition candidate due to the allegations, which emerged after
two rounds of voting.
Labour Party leader Viktor Uspaskich is also on trial for
alleged tax fraud by his party in 2004-2006, which he denies.