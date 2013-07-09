* Terminal expected to come online at end-2014
By Nerijus Adomaitis
OSLO, July 9 The European Investment Bank (EIB)
threw a lifeline to Lithuania for its plan to build an LNG
import terminal by signing a 87 million euro ($111.9 million)
loan on Tuesday after the project failed to raise funds from
commercial banks.
"This investment is critical for Lithuania to diversify and
secure its energy supply as well as provide backup in the event
of gas supply failures," the European Union's long-term lending
institution said.
The Baltic state wants to start importing liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from 2015 to move away from total dependence on gas
imports piped from Russia, but questions remain about the
project's economic viability.
"It (the terminal) will bring transparent competition to the
gas market, with national and possibly regional consumers set to
benefit," Lithuania Energy Minister Jaroslav Neverovic said on
Tuesday, adding that the EIB loan was "vitally important" to
keep the project on track.
Klaipedos Nafta, the company in charge of the
project, had failed to raise 73 million euros in loans and $50
million in guarantees from commercial banks in March.
Lenders were concerned that Russian gas export monopoly
Gazprom could cut its price to keep the LNG terminal
idle or that global LNG prices might rise over pipeline gas
prices in Europe.
Klaipedos Nafta said the 20-year loan from the EIB will
cover as much as 50 percent of infrastructure investment costs
estimated at 600 million litas ($223.6 million), but it still
needed to raise up to 150 million litas in additional loans.
Klaipedos Nafta has already signed an agreement to lease a
floating storage and regasification unit, which will serve as an
import terminal, for 10 years from Norway's Hoegh LNG
and expects to wrap up talks on LNG import contracts in the
third quarter.
It also has already signed contracts for building a jetty
for mooring the vessel at Klaipeda port and connecting it to the
national gas grid.
The terminal will have the capacity to import up to 2
billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from 2015, and its capacity
could be boosted up to 4 bcm if pipelines are upgraded, its
business plan showed.
Lithuania consumed 3.3 bcm of gas in 2012, all of which was
supplied by Gazprom.
($1 = 2.6840 Lithuanian litas)
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jane Baird)