STOCKHOLM Aug 5 Lithuania voiced concern on
Wednesday at a decision by NATO to scale back the number of
planes policing the skies over the Baltics, which had been
increased because of Russian actions in Ukraine and heightened
tensions between Moscow and the West.
NATO's air policing mission over Lithuania, Latvia and
Estonia started in 2004 when Baltic states joined NATO and
initially consisted of four jets. That was raised to 16 aircraft
in first half of 2014 after Russia's annexation of the Crimea
peninsula.
It will now be cut to 8 planes, a NATO spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
"I think this is not the right time to reduce (the policing
mission), but such is the decision of the Supreme Commander of
the NATO forces," Marijus Vastakas, Lithuania's deputy defence
minister, told reporters. "Our vision is that air policing
reinforcement should be larger."
However, Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Linas
Linkevicius told Reuters Lithuania would not protest the
decrease, citing other measures that NATO and the United States
are taking to protect the Baltic states.
NATO is opening command centres in the Baltics and several
other Eastern European countries. The United States said in June
it will pre-position heavy military equipment - including
tanks, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled
howitzers - in the region.
Lithuania's Baltic neighbours played down the decision on
the planes.
"The reason behind it is not a conscious decision to
downsize the mission but the allies have not been able to find
enough fighters to fill the gap," Estonian media quoted Liis
Mure, the deputy head of the Estonian Defence Ministry's NATO
and European Union department, as saying.
"Hopefully the situation will improve in 2016 and the
presence in Lithuania will reach the same level as before."
Latvian Minister of Defence Raimonds Bergmanis said in a
statement that NATO's "decision to patrol the airspace of the
Baltic States has not been changed".
There has been a surge in scrambles by jets to intercept
Russian planes testing the alliance's air defence preparations
on the borders of the Baltic.
NATO Deputy Spokeswoman Carmen Romero said NATO military
authorities had assessed that eight aircraft was sufficient at
the moment. "NATO remains fully committed to collective defence
and will maintain a robust Baltic Air Policing Mission," she
said.
