VILNIUS, March 26 Plans for a pan-European spot power platform have been put on hold as a result of an anti-trust investigation although it is still needed for integrating the continent's power markets, the chief of the Nordic power bourse said Monday.

Paris-based EPEX Spot and Norway's Nordpool Spot, which both offer short-term electricity trading platforms, announced last year that they planned to create a joint exchange which would cover more than half of Europe's spot electricity trades.

"We've put the project on hold. We are contemplating how to go forward," Mikael Lundin, chief executive of Nord Pool Spot, which is owned by Nordic grid operators Statnett, Svenska Kraftnät, Fingrid Oyj and Energinet.dk told Reuters.

European Commission officials raided the offices of Nord Pool Spot and EPEX Spot in February following concerns that their planned tie-up may infringe European competition laws.

Despite this investigation, Lundin said that Europe needed a single spot power platform.

Lundin declined to comment on the investigation, but added: "We still think this project can be important for integrating power markets in Europe. We still believe it's important to have one (trading) platform for Europe."

He was speaking after signing an agreement with Lithuania power transmission system operator (TSO) Litgrid to launch Nord Pool Spot's separate bidding area in the Baltic state in June.

Estonia, the northernmost Baltic state, joined Nord Pool Spot last year, and Latvia, geographically in the middle of the two, is expected to follow in 2013, Lundin said.

"Full integration of Lithuania, and Baltic and Nordic markets will be a achieved once cable connection is completed, and bidding area in Latvia open. This is still missing," he told a news conference.

The Baltic states are connected with Nordic countries via the only 350-megawatt link from Estonia to Finland, but Estonia plans to add another one in 2014, and Lithuania is expected to have a 750 MW link with Sweden by end-2015.

Nord Pool Spot covers power trade in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark and Estonia, with total turnover of 316 terawatt-hours in 2011. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Henning Gloystein)