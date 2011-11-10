VILNIUS Nov 10 Lithuania and an alliance
of Japanese Hitachi and U.S. General Electric
hope to sign a deal by end-2012 on building a 1,300 megawatt
nuclear plant by 2020, a partner said on Thursday.
Lithuania wants to build a new nuclear power plant to cut
energy dependence on Russia, with Baltic states and Poland.
"We are excited about the nuclear project in Lithuania,"
Shozo Saito, chairman of the board of Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy,
told an energy conference in Lithuania capital.
Lithuania Energy Minister Arvydas Sekmokas, at the same
conference, said the government planned to sign the nuclear
plant deal by end this year.
"I hope so," Saito told Reuters, when asked, if he saw that
date as possible.
However, Sekmokas said that the signing of shareholders and
concession agreements might be delayed to the beginning of 2012,
if Lithuania's regional partners need more time.
Both Latvia and Estonia have indicated they were interested
in the project, but Poland, which plans its own nuclear plants,
has not made a final decision.
Under the plan, each partner would get a share of
electricity from the plant, depending on the scale of its
investment, at a cost price, and they could sell it on the
market.
"The plant itself would operate on a non-profit base,"
Rimantas Vaitkus, the chief executive of the nuclear power plant
project company VAE, said.
He added the total cost of the plant with one third
generation ABWR reactor would be under 5 billion euro.
"I don't want to speculate about the price, we are still
negotiating it," Saito said.
Lithuania expected Hitachi not only to provide the reactor,
but also to invest in the plant, taking shares.
Saito declined to disclose the planned size of the
investment, but added: "We are certainly not taking more than 50
percent."
He also said both Japan and U.S. institutions might provide
finance, including government funded Export-Import Bank of
Japan.
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)