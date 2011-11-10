VILNIUS Nov 10 Lithuania and an alliance of Japanese Hitachi and U.S. General Electric hope to sign a deal by end-2012 on building a 1,300 megawatt nuclear plant by 2020, a partner said on Thursday.

Lithuania wants to build a new nuclear power plant to cut energy dependence on Russia, with Baltic states and Poland.

"We are excited about the nuclear project in Lithuania," Shozo Saito, chairman of the board of Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy, told an energy conference in Lithuania capital.

Lithuania Energy Minister Arvydas Sekmokas, at the same conference, said the government planned to sign the nuclear plant deal by end this year.

"I hope so," Saito told Reuters, when asked, if he saw that date as possible.

However, Sekmokas said that the signing of shareholders and concession agreements might be delayed to the beginning of 2012, if Lithuania's regional partners need more time.

Both Latvia and Estonia have indicated they were interested in the project, but Poland, which plans its own nuclear plants, has not made a final decision.

Under the plan, each partner would get a share of electricity from the plant, depending on the scale of its investment, at a cost price, and they could sell it on the market.

"The plant itself would operate on a non-profit base," Rimantas Vaitkus, the chief executive of the nuclear power plant project company VAE, said.

He added the total cost of the plant with one third generation ABWR reactor would be under 5 billion euro.

"I don't want to speculate about the price, we are still negotiating it," Saito said.

Lithuania expected Hitachi not only to provide the reactor, but also to invest in the plant, taking shares.

Saito declined to disclose the planned size of the investment, but added: "We are certainly not taking more than 50 percent."

He also said both Japan and U.S. institutions might provide finance, including government funded Export-Import Bank of Japan. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)