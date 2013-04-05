NEW YORK, April 5 Credit rating agency Fitch upgraded Lithuania's sovereign debt rating on Friday, pointing to the country's continuing economic recovery, and citing a turnaround in public finances and restored competitiveness.

Fitch raised its rating on the Baltic country to BBB-plus from BBB. The outlook is stable.

The International Monetary Fund expects Lithuania's economy to grow 3 percent this year after expanding 2.7 percent last year.

"Growth surprised on the upside in 2012, while euro zone downside risks have not materialized," Fitch said in a statement.

The euro zone crisis has hurt its exports, but Lithuania's main trade partners are Russia, Germany, the other Baltic states, and Poland, all less affected by sovereign debt troubles.

Lithuania hopes to adopt the euro in the next few years. For that to happen, it must meet economic targets on debt, budget deficits, inflation and long-term interest rates.

Moody's Investors Service rates the country Baa1 with a stable outlook. Standard & Poor's rates the country BBB with a stable outlook.