* Dummy town built for combat training
* Lithuania worried by Russian military might
* Vilnius has stepped up defence spending
By Andrius Sytas
PABRADE TRAINING AREA, Lithuania, April 28 The
town doesn't have a name yet, but its buildings are nearly
finished and its roads are all laid out. Yet nobody will ever
call it home.
Worried by an increasingly militarist Russia next door,
Lithuania is putting the finishing touches to the dummy
settlement in the Pabrade training area so it can teach its
soldiers how to fight in towns and villages.
The first such facility in the Baltic states, it is seen as
a symbol of how seriously those countries now view the threat
from Russia, their former overlord.
The largest of the three Baltic nations, Lithuania only
started taking defence seriously in 2014, when Russia annexed
the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine. Vilnius is now increasing
defence spending by about a third every year, the highest rate
in the NATO alliance.
Lithuania will spend 725 million euros on defence in 2017,
about 1.8 percent of its economy and almost as much as it spent
in the three years from 2011 to 2013.
"This has made our country more defendable, and deterrence
against potential enemies has increased," defence minister
Juozas Olekas told Reuters.
In 2013, Lithuania spent only about 0.8 percent of its gross
domestic product on defence, far below the unofficial NATO
threshold of 2 percent. Only Luxemburg spent less.
Since 2014, Lithuania expanded its armed forces, partly by
reintroducing conscription, and armed it with modern weapons,
including anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles. Training areas
are being updated and will double in size and capacity by 2022.
Although the new town in the Pabrade training area doesn't
yet have a name, the road sign at its entrance says Vilnius, the
capital of Lithuania.
Built at a cost of almost 5 million euros, the village has
26 brick two-storey houses around large central square,
including a police station, a bus station with a shopping
centre, a schoolyard with a full-sized football field, and a
high-vaulted church.
"It wouldn't be a Lithuanian village without a church in it,
would it?" says Captain Nerijus Rocevicius, commandant of the
Pabrade training area.
FIGHTING IN SEWERS
An underground sewer has been installed so soldiers can
practice fighting below street level.
"Unlike in the movies, the enemy will shot at not only from
windows but also from up above and from down below," said
Rocevicius.
More than a thousand troops at a time will hone their
defence and attack skills here, supported by tanks and armoured
vehicles. Lamp-posts, benches and rubbish bins line signposted
streets, and windows are boarded up to simulate wartime
conditions.
Pretend town-dwellers - policemen, children, distressed
citizens - will be present in July, when the military plans its
first exercise. A similar town will be built in another
Lithuanian training facility in 2019.
A close-quarters range, where soldiers use live ammunition
to shoot dummies hiding in a maze of small rooms and corridors,
is already in use.
Lithuania wants to show it is playing its part when it asks
NATO allies at a summit in Warsaw in July to send more troops to
the Baltic region to keep it safe from Russia.
Two of the U.S. Air Force's most advanced jets landed in
Lithuania on Wednesday in a show of support for a region worried
by Russian military manoeuvres.
The Baltic states and Washington have been angered by
Russian warplanes making "simulated attack passes" near a U.S.
warship and another passing close to a U.S. reconnaissance
plane.
A study by the RAND Corporation, a U.S. defence think-tank,
said Russia could overrun Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in three
days, leaving NATO and the United States with no good options to
respond.
About seven brigades, three of them heavily armoured, would
be needed to prevent this, the study found.
Lithuania is worried by Russia's so called anti-access area
denial (A2/AD) capability, by which it could keep out
reinforcements by using missiles, submarines and other forces
from its Kaliningrad enclave between Poland and Lithuania.
This is something the alliance knows it must deal with,
outgoing NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Philip Breedlove
said last month in Vilnius.
"We have the capability, but we probably need to work on our
capacity to address A2/AD", he told reporters.
"This is not unique to Kaliningrad, it's happening in the
Black Sea, it's happening in the Eastern Mediterranean and other
places along NATO's periphery. And so as an alliance we need to
be able to deal with A2/AD, as it would constrain any of our
future options," Breedlove said.
Lithuania accounts for less than one-thousandth of NATO's
total spending and last year the country's defence budget was
about 140 times smaller than Russia's.
Annexed by the Soviet Union in the 1940s, the three Baltic
nations regained their independence in the 1990s and wasted
little time in joining NATO and the European Union.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas; editing by Giles Elgood)