By Andrius Sytas
| VILNIUS
VILNIUS Nov 8 A Lithuanian court has ordered
the local BNS news agency to reveal the source of a report that
Russia is trying to dig up damaging information against the
country's president.
The BNS report on Oct. 31 said Moscow was planning to spread
information drawn from Soviet-era archives to discredit
Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite. It gave no details of
what kind of material was involved.
BNS said its information was based on a Lithuanian secret
service report saying the move was in retaliation for the Baltic
country's foreign and energy policies, and for its part in
promoting a free trade and association deal to be signed between
Ukraine and the European Union in Vilnius later this month.
The court order, made public on Friday, said BNS must reveal
the source of the leak after a criminal investigation was
started last week. Lithuanian legislation allows courts to order
journalists to disclose their sources.
BNS, owned by Finland's Alma Media Group, said it
would not comply with the court order.
"The right of a journalist to keep his source of information
is one of guarantees for press freedom. BNS will use this right
and will not reveal its sources," the agency said in a
statement.
Lithuania has taken moves to reduce its dependence on Russia
for energy supplies, forcing Gazprom to sell its stake
in its national gas pipeline and making plans for a new pipeline
to Poland.
"Russian special services have been ordered to actively
search through Russian archives and look for compromising
information about high-ranking officials from former Soviet
countries," BNS said.
There has been no reaction from Russia to the allegations.
Lithuania currently holds the six-month rotating European
Union presidency and will host a summit between six countries
from the Eastern Partnership which includes Ukraine and the
European Union on Nov. 28-29.
Ex-Soviet Ukraine's shift closer to the EU and away from
Russia's sphere of influence has irritated Moscow, which has
threatened to interrupt gas supplies to its neighbour.
Both Lithuania's ruling Social Democrat party and its main
opposition Homeland Union party condemned the investigation,
saying that journalists were just doing their job.
An investigation was started last week by Lithuania's
general prosecutor into the mishandling of state secrets, which
carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison.
BNS director Jurgita Eivaite told Reuters investigators have
interrogated all journalists on the news agency's domestic
politics desk, searched the home of its editor-in-chief and
seized some computers.
Dainius Radzevicius, chairman of the Lithuanian Journalists
Union, said the order was unacceptable.
"Actions by law enforcement seem designed to put
psychological pressure on one of the most professional media
groups in Lithuania," he told Reuters.
(Writing by Mia Shanley; editing by Barry Moody)