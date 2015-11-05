VILNIUS Nov 5 A Lithuanian court on Thursday
sentenced a former employee of the state air traffic company to
three years and three months in prison after finding him guilty
of spying for Belarus in a case prosecutors say also involved
Russia.
The ruling came a day after leaders of nine ex-communist
European countries, including the three Baltic republics, said
in a joint statement they were very concerned by Russia's
"continuing aggressive posturing" and backed the deployment of a
sustainable NATO military presence in their region.
Lithuanian prosecutors said they believed any information
provided by the defendant, Romualdas Lipskis, to Belarus was
shared with Russia's secret services.
"As far as I can remember, this is the first spy to be
sentenced in Lithuania," Audrius Cininas, the presiding judge,
told Reuters.
Lipskis, 58, testified that his handler, a staffer of
Belarus' secret service based in Lithuania, was interested in
information about an alleged secret CIA "rendition" jail in
Lithuania as well as registration numbers of NATO military
aircraft, the court said.
Lithuanian prosecutors have reopened an investigation into
allegations that state security officials helped the CIA run a
secret jail in the Baltic state as part of the agency's global
programme to interrogate al Qaeda suspects.
Lipskis passed several copies of non-secret documents and
described his impressions from a business visit to Siauliai
airport, where NATO's Baltic air policing mission is based,
Cininas told Reuters.
Lipskis's lawyer told reporters he would appeal against the
verdict, the local BNS news agency said.
Lithuania, along with fellow NATO members Estonia and
Latvia, has accused Russia of stepping up incursions into its
airspace and territorial waters over the last year amid
increased tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine.
(Reporting By Andrius Sytas; Editing by Gareth Jones)