VILNIUS Nov 16 Lithuania sees no need at the moment to appeal for international financial aid after it decided to take over one of the country's leading banks, Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Wednesday.

The government earlier decided to take over Snoras Bank, the fifth-largest by assets, but with one of the biggest retail networks in the country.

"We are doing everything so that we will not need assistance," Simonyte told Reuters when asked whether her country would have to follow neighbouring Latvia, which took a bailout from the IMF and EU in late 2008 after bank problems. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Patrick Lannin)