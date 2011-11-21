VILNIUS Nov 21 Lithuania central bank Governor Vitas Vasiliauskas said on Monday that the asset shortfall at Snoras bank, which was taken over by the government last week, was bigger than previously thought.

"We thought that it was flu, but, now, it seems, it is a small cancer," he told journalists to characterise the asset problem, but declining to provide exact figures.

Lithuania unexpectedly took control of Snoras -- the fifth largest bank by assets and the third by deposits -- at the request of the central bank, which said it found a 300 million euro ($405.7 million) hole in the bank's assets. Prosecutors said they opened a probe.

The Finance ministry said last Friday the country would not need to inject tax payers money in the bank unless the shortfall exceeded 1.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Patrick Lannin)