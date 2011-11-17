VILNIUS Nov 17 Lithuania's central bank
said on Thursday that the country's bank system was safe despite
the takeover by the government of a large bank.
"I want to make clear, it is a problem of one bank, there is
no systemic risk starting from yesterday," central bank governor
Vitas Vasiliauskas told parliament.
Parliament has to approve legal amendments to allowed the
government to restructure Snoras Bank, the country's
fifth-largest by assets but third-largest by deposits, which the
government took over on Wednesday.
Vasiliauskas said people's deposits were safe and said some
of the bank's operations could be resumed soon.
