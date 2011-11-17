* Lithuania PM says banking system safe
By Nerijus Adomaitis
VILNIUS, Nov 17 Lithuania's prime minister
insisted on Thursday the country's banking system was safe
after the surprise takeover of its third-largest deposit taker,
Bank Snoras, but the fallout spread to neighboring Latvia.
Lithuania took control of Snoras -- the country's fifth
largest bank by assets -- at the request of the central bank,
which said it found a 1 billion litas ($392 million) hole in
the bank's assets, and prosecutors said they opened a probe.
In neighboring Latvia, banking authorities slapped
restrictions on taking deposits out of Snoras' local subsidiary
Krajbanka.
"It is the problem of one bank... Any information that
other banks could have problems are rumours," Lithuanian Prime
Minister Andrius Kubilius said in a radio interview, referring
to Snoras.
Shares in financial companies slid and the cost of insuring
Lithuania's debt against default rose to its highest level in
two years.
The central bank has eased restrictions on cash withdrawals
and online transfers from Snoras accounts up to 500 Lithuanian
litas per day.
Other operations have been put on hold until Monday, and
the central bank's board plans to decide on restrictions on
Sunday after hearing the report from Snoras' administrator.
Simon Freakley, a senior partner at Zolfo Cooper, appointed
by the central bank as temporary administrator of Snoras, said
his team was looking into the money trail.
"The bank does have liquidity, but we are trying to
establish how much," Freakley told reporters. He declined to
say how much was missing or where the money had gone.
Latvian FKTK bank supervisor said it set a limit for
withdrawals from Krajbanka at 100,000 euros per month per
client.
Krajbanka is more than 90 percent owned by Snoras, which is
68 percent owned by Russian businessman Vladimir Antonov.
The Lithuanian central bank said its inspectors at Snoras
could not find securities reported as assets, and it had to act
quickly after noticing a decline in the bank's deposits.
Vitas Vasiliauskas, the governor of the central bank, told
lawmakers Snoras' reserves at the central bank fell to 44
million litas on Wednesday from 250 million litas on Tuesday.
Analysts noted it was highly unusual for the government to
take over a bank in the middle of the week, forcing them to
stop the bank's operations. Usually such operations are
conducted over weekends.
The prosecutors' office said in a statement it was opening
an investigation into alleged embezzlement and fraudulent
book-keeping and wanted to speak with Antonov and his
Lithuanian business partner, Raimondas Baranauskas.
Baranauskas, who owned 25.3 percent of Snoras, called the
takeover "robbery," and denied the bank was insolvent.
SHARES DOWN
The parliament on Thursday approved amendments needed to
restructure Snoras and to move good assets and insured deposits
to a state-owned bank yet to be established.
Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte told parliament she
expected the restructuring to take about a month.
Ratings agency Fitch said it had placed Snoras Bank's
long-term Issuer Default of B+ on Ratings Watch Negative.
"The RWN on the ratings reflects the material risk that the
bank's creditors, apart from insured depositors, will suffer
losses, or considerable repayment delays, as a result of the
bank's restructuring," the agency added in a statement.
Shares in locally owned bank Ukio UKB1L.VL fell 13
percent and Sialiu Bank, in which the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has a near 20 percent
stake, was down 5 percent. (SAB1L.VL)
The Lithuanian benchmark stock index fell 2.5 percent
.OMXVGI and shares in investment company Invalda (IVL1L.VL)
-- which said it had a deposit certificate at Snoras amounting
to 4.1 percent of its assets -- dropped 4.7 percent.
Jekaterina Rojaka, an economist at DNB bank in Vilnius,
said the situation was "not as bad as it was expected," while
the banking system functioned normally.
She said the government had enough money to cover 4 billion
litas' worth deposits of individuals at Snoras, but that would
increase borrowing needs for the next year.
Lithuania recently raised $750 million in international
markets, tapping a 10-year eurobond, but will need to refinance
a billion euro eurobond in May 2012.
The cost of insuring Lithuania's debt against default,
however, rose to 350 basis points LTGV5YUSAC=MP, the highest
since Nov. 2009, according to Markit. [ID:nL5E7MH1BR]
It was the first major Baltic bank crisis since Latvia
rescued a top bank in 2008, forcing it to seek a 7.5 billion
euro bailout.
Both Lithuania's and Latvia's banking systems are dominated
by Nordic banks SEB (SEBa.ST), Swedbank (SWEDa.ST), Nordea
(NDA.ST) and DnB NOR DNBN.OL.
They suffered heavy losses during the downturn in 2008-2009
because of bad loans in the Baltic states.
($1=2.553 Lithuanian Litas)
