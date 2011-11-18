BRIEF-Gjensidige board member bought 3,500 shares
* John Giverholt, board member in Gjensidige Forsikring asa, has today bougt 3,500 shares in Gjensidige at nok 134.20 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VILNIUS Nov 18 Lithuania doesn't expect to use public money in the restructuring of the country's third-largest bank Snoras, which it unexpectedly took over on Wednesday, the finance ministry said on Friday.
"Public money will only be needed in the event that the misreported amount in Snoras balance sheet exceeds 1,455 million euro, or 62 percent of assets reported on the balance sheet (as of Q3 2011," the finance ministry said in presentation material on the takeover of Snoras.
"This scenario is extremely unlikely," it said.
It said liabilities not covered by a deposit insurance mechanism would receive "a substantial haircut".
(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis)
