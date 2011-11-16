VILNIUS Nov 16 Lithuania's government has agreed with a central bank request to take over the assets of fifth-largest bank Snoras and the central bank said that it had discovered that assets were missing.

"The government has decied to take over Snoras Bank in the public interest," Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte told a news conference. She said good assets from the bank would be separated off into a new state-owned bank.

The central bank said it had found irregularities.

"The decision was taken due to a risk of insolvency and possible criminal activity," said central bank governor Vitas Vasiliauskas.

"During an inspection we have found that a significant amount of securities held at foreign institutions were missing. When we asked those foreign insitutions about the securities, they replied that they did not exist," he said. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, writing by Patrick Lannin)