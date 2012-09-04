VILNIUS, Sept 4 The head of Lithuania's soccer federation denied any wrongdoing on Tuesday after a court ordered his suspension during an investigation by prosecutors and a newspaper reported allegations of embezzlement.

Julius Kvedaras said he was cooperating fully with investigators and that he had not actually been suspended from his position, as a court has ordered, but had instead decided to take a holiday.

Neither the prosecutor's office, the court or federation have detailed the allegations against Kvedaras.

The Lithuanian Football Federation (LFF) said on its website that a district court had ordered on Aug. 30 that Kvedaras be suspended for six months due to "suspicions of criminal activities".

The federation added that a decision on the suspension would be made on Sept 7, when its executive committee is scheduled to meet, and that representatives from the game's world and European governing bodies FIFA and UEFA were invited to attend.

"I have nothing to hide," Kvedaras told the television channel run by Lietuvos Rytas, the newspaper that reported the probe.

Kvedaras said he had not been suspended. "So as not to cause inconvenience to the federation I took a vacation, which I haven't done for 10 years," he told the television channel.

Lietuvos Rytas said one of the allegations was embezzlement of UEFA funds intended for the renovation of a stadium in Vilnius. Kvedaras denied any such activities.

"What was written in the press is a pure lie. In a normal country I would go to court and get a lot of money... The (construction) companies were paid directly by FIFA, we had no access to the money," he told national television.

Kvedaras was appointed director general of the LFF in 2000 and became president in March this year. (Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, writing by David Mardiste in Tallinn, editing by Patrick Lannin and Matt Barker)