VILNIUS Dec 22 Lithuania's central bank said on Thursday it had approved a capital rise by local bank Ukio Bank, whose shares rose on the news.

Tensions in the bank sector have risen after Lithuania last month took over and closed down mid-sized bank Snoras Bank. Snoras, Ukio and Siauliai are the biggest banks not owned by Scandinavian parents. Siauliai has the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development as a major shareholder.

"This step is also very important in ensuring and maintaining confidence in Ukio Bankas following the November events that shook the country's banking system," Ukio Chairman Gintaras Ugianskis said in a statement.

He spoke after Ukio got central bank permission to boost its capital to 345.8 million litas by issuing new shares worth 50 million litas ($18.9 million).

Ukio, the oldest local bank, is majority owned by businessman Vladimir Romanov, who also owns Scottish Premier League club Hearts, which he wants to sell.

Romanov directly owned 53 percent of Ukio, the seventh-largest bank by assets in October.

Shares in Ukio jumped 8.6 percent by 1106 GMT.

Last month, the central bank refused to register a new share issue by Snoras, questioning the source of the financing. It later filed for the bank's bankruptcy.

Showing increased activity in the interbank market, the central bank this week held its first repo auction for a decade,

though it said none of the banks faced immediate liquidity problems. ($1 = 2.6464 Lithuanian litas) (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Ron Askew)