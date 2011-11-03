* Q3 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.05
* Q3 sales up 6 pct
* Sees Q4 EPS $0.60-$0.70 vs est $0.90
(Follows alerts)
Nov 3 Circuit protection products maker
Littelfuse Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly
results, helped by a 39 percent rise in automotive sales, but
forecast the fourth quarter below analysts' expectations.
The company said third-quarter order rate for its largest
electronics business dropped sharply as an uncertain economic
environment forced distributors to reduce inventories, and the
correction will likely bleed into the first quarter.
The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $0.60-$0.70
a share, on revenue of $140 million-$150 million. Analysts on
average were expecting earnings of 90 cents a share, on revenue
of $160.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the third quarter, the company reported adjusted
earnings of $1.20 a share. Analysts were expecting $1.05 a
share.
Revenue rose 6 percent to $174 million, above analysts'
expectations of $172 million.
Automotive segment sales rose to $47.7 million, while
electronics sales fell 7 percent to $96.3 million.
Shares of the company closed at $47.53 on Wednesday on
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
(bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))