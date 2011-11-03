* Q3 adj EPS $1.20 vs est $1.05

* Q3 sales up 6 pct

* Sees Q4 EPS $0.60-$0.70 vs est $0.90 (Follows alerts)

Nov 3 Circuit protection products maker Littelfuse Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by a 39 percent rise in automotive sales, but forecast the fourth quarter below analysts' expectations.

The company said third-quarter order rate for its largest electronics business dropped sharply as an uncertain economic environment forced distributors to reduce inventories, and the correction will likely bleed into the first quarter.

The company forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $0.60-$0.70 a share, on revenue of $140 million-$150 million. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 90 cents a share, on revenue of $160.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 a share. Analysts were expecting $1.05 a share.

Revenue rose 6 percent to $174 million, above analysts' expectations of $172 million.

Automotive segment sales rose to $47.7 million, while electronics sales fell 7 percent to $96.3 million.

