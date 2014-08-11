Aug 11 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd

* Says Gaoling Fund to unload 27.48 million of the company's shares at an average price of HK$10.05 (1.2966 US dollar) a piece, cutting stake to 4.34 percent from 8.57 percent

