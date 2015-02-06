LONDON Feb 6 The founding brothers of Italian
fashion house Liu Jo are getting ready for a public share
listing or partial sale to resolve differences over the
company's future ownership, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
Vannis Marchi, 67, is looking to sell his 36.8 percent stake
in the Italian firm, which one of the sources said could be
valued at up to 500 million euros ($573 million), 10 times its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of 50 million euros.
His younger brother Marco, 52, owns 50.8 percent and intends
to stay onboard as a majority shareholder, the sources said.
"Liu Jo's owners are gearing up for an exit and the business
has the right figures to attract investors," one of the sources
said, adding that a "dual track" process of simultaneously
testing investor appetites for either a market flotation or an
outright stake sale is expected to begin in the next 12 months.
An official at Liu Jo said that the company is not currently
reviewing its options.
Liu Jo, based in the central Italian town of Carpi, employs
550 people and operates around 240 stores worldwide, primarily
in Europe and Asia.
It was launched as a textile business in 1995 and later
developed into a major pret-a-porter brand, with advertising
campaigns featuring Kate Moss and Dree Hemingway.
The fashion house, known for its "street glam" style
associated with denim collection Liu Jo Jeans, would use any new
capital raised in the sale process to give a boost to its
expansion in North America, offsetting weaker markets in eastern
Europe, the sources said.
VERSACE'S PATH
The Marchi brothers, who have so far favoured bank credit
over outside investors, are now inclined to follow the path of
Versace, which last year sold a 20 percent stake to U.S. buyout
firm Blackstone for 210 million euros.
Meetings with a number of private equity firms have already
taken place but the brothers have yet to find the right partner,
one of the sources said. They are working with consultants and
will hire investment banks at a later stage.
With revenues still growing Liu Jo would command a higher
valuation than rival brand Cavalli who entered exclusive talks
with Milan-based private equity firm Clessidra in December, the
sources said.
Liu Jo reported revenues rose to 281 million euros in 2013
from 155 million euros in 2006, and are expected to have hit
around 300 million euros last year, two of the sources said.
The value of fashion merger and acquisition deals in Italy
tumbled to $352 million in 2014 from $2.8 billion in 2013,
according to Thomson Reuters data, due to a lack of any major
deals since Loro Piana's $2.5 billion sale to French group LVMH
in 2013.
($1 = 0.8728 euros)
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)