April 29 An accounting firm for a financial
services company that advised former heavyweight boxing champion
Mike Tyson and other athletes violated a rule designed to
safeguard customer funds, U.S. securities regulators said on
Friday.
The accounting firm, Santos, Postal & Co P.C. and one of its
partners, Joseph Scolaro, conducted shoddy "surprise exams" of
customers' assets at SFX Financial Advisory Management
Enterprises in Washington, the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said in a settlement with the firm.
SFX is owned by Live Nation Entertainment Inc.
A 2010 industry rule requires that advisers who directly
hold customers' assets hire an independent accountant to conduct
surprise exams of accounts to ensure that customers' funds
actually exist.
The violations by Rockville, Maryland-based Santos Postal
and its partner, Scolaro, included not confirming account
activity with clients and filing false statements with the
agency. The firm, for example, representing that it complied
with certain procedures to verify assets when it never did, the
SEC said.
Most advisers rely on outside "custodial" companies, such as
Charles Schwab Corp and TD Ameritrade Holiding Corp
, to hold each clients' funds in separate accounts and
send them statements. That set-up generally does not trigger the
surprise exam rule.
The SEC's case against Santos Postal followed an SEC
administrative judge's ruling last month that former SFX
president, Brian Ourand, embezzled more than $671,000 from
customers' accounts. Ourand was barred from the securities
industry and ordered to pay more than $971,000 in sanctions,
according to the ruling. ( 1.usa.gov/1QFLHHq
)
Last year, SFX agreed to pay $150,000 to settle related SEC
charges, including failure to properly supervise Ourand.
Representatives for Santos Postal and Live Nation could not
be immediately reached for comment. Scolaro did not return a
call requesting comment.
Neither Santos Postal nor Scolaro admitted to nor denied the
SEC's findings. Both agreed to suspensions from practicing
before the SEC as accountants. Santos Postal can apply for
reinstatement after one year, while Scolaro can apply in five
years. Santos Postal and Scolaro also agreed to pay sanctions of
$44,000 and $15,000, respectively.
SFX's troubles with the SEC followed a $5 million lawsuit
against the firm filed by former heavyweight boxing champion
Mike Tyson in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2013.
Tyson alleged that he discovered in July 2011 that Ourand
had stolen more than $300,000 from him, and that Ourand's
misconduct delayed his emergence from bankruptcy and forced him
to give up lucrative business opportunities.
