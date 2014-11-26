Nov 26 Livechat Software SA :

* Grzegorz Bielowicki buys 2,936,405 shares of company for total price of 61.7 million zlotys in privately negotiated transaction Source text for Eikon:

* THC Fund Management Ltd was the seller of 2,936,405 shares of the company Source text for Eikon:

