Jan 15 Livechat Software SA :

* Grzegorz Bielowicki reduces his stake in the company to 7.4 pct from 11.4 pct

* Bielowicki sells 1,030,000 of the company's shares for 21.6 million zlotys ($6 million) to the affiliated closed-end Fulcrum fund

* Andrzej Rozycki sold 951,965 of the company's shares to the affiliated closed-end Napoleon fund for 20 mln zlotys

($1 = 3.6116 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)