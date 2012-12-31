Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 31 Concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc said Chairman Irving Azoff resigned from its board with immediate effect, and that Liberty Media Corp increased its stake in the company to 26.4 percent.
Media mogul John Malone's Liberty Media purchased 1.7 million of Live Nation's shares from Azoff, Live Nation said in a statement.
Liberty Media held a 25.52 percent stake in Live Nation as of July 10, according to a regulatory filing.
Azoff, 64, is also stepping down as the chief executive of Live Nation's Front Line Management Group, an artist management company.
Live Nation said it does not expect Azoff's departure to impact its results.
Liberty Media, which is close to gaining control of U.S. satellite radio provider Sirius XM Radio Inc, owns stakes in a variety of companies including book retailer Barnes & Noble Inc and cable television company Discovery Communications Inc.
Shares of Live Nation closed at $9.31 on the New York Stock Exchange, while those of Liberty Media closed at $116.01 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)