Aug 15 Live Nation Entertainment Inc on Wednesday sold $225 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC AMT $225 MLN COUPON 7 PCT MATURITY 9/1/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 3/1/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 7 PCT SETTLEMENT 8/20/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 557 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS