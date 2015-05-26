TEL AVIV May 26 Israeli software provider Nice
Systems is in talks to acquire chat software firm
LivePerson, the Calcalist financial news website said
on Tuesday.
Calcalist cited market estimates that value a potential deal
at $600-$650 million and said it could take several months to be
finalised.
A spokesman for Nice said the company does not comment on
rumours while a spokeswoman for LivePerson declined to comment.
Last week Nice, whose analytical software enables
companies to spot fraud and fend off security threats, sold its
cyber and intelligence division to Israeli defence firm Elbit
Systems for up to $158 million.
Nice also provides software to call centres.
LivePerson develops platforms for communication
between businesses and clients through live voice and text chat
software for internet, social networks and mobile devices. It is
headquartered in New York though much of its operations are in
Israel.
Since the beginning of the year LivePerson's shares have
lost 37 percent and it now has a market value of $510 million.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)