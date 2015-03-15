By Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK, March 15 As drugmakers develop new
medicines to battle a liver disease epidemic, they have created
an urgent need for better diagnostics to select patients for
treatment and assess their drugs' effectiveness.
About 30 percent of people in the U.S. now suffer from fatty
liver diseases, such as NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis),
fueled by obesity, diabetes and over-indulgent lifestyles,
according to the American Liver Foundation. Without treatment,
sufferers can develop advanced damage, including the scarring
known as fibrosis; cirrhosis, which destroys liver function; and
even cancer.
For now, testing patients in trials of experimental
medicines involves a liver biopsy, a painful, expensive and
potentially risky test. Its accuracy is also limited as it draws
just a tiny piece of the liver, which may not be affected
uniformly by disease.
"It's a pretty nasty test involving a needle five inches
long you plunge blindly into a patient's side," said Dr. Scott
Friedman, dean of therapeutic discovery at Mt. Sinai Hospital in
New York and one of the world's top liver disease experts. "We
don't like to do them. You can't do more than one at the
beginning, one at the end (of a trial). So there's this frantic
effort now to develop (diagnostics) that will give us the
information necessary to know if a drug is working."
More than a dozen drugmakers are working on new treatments
for fatty liver disease. Frontrunners include Gilead Sciences
Inc, a leader in the hepatitis C field, Intercept
Pharmaceuticals and France's Genfit. If
approved, each of their drugs could reap sales of $10 billion
annually, Reuters reported last year.
They will find eager partners in several small companies,
such as KineMed and Perspectum Diagnostics, often spawned from
academic or hospital research, which are working on alternatives
to liver biopsy.
Some of the new techniques use MRI scans that view the
entire liver. Others involve blood tests to measure liver
scarring or function. One diagnostic evaluates liver damage via
exhaled breath. They could replace biopsy or be used to provide
interim results during lengthy studies.
U.S. health regulators "recognize that biopsy is an
inadequate way to power trials," Friedman said. "We can't get
interim data about efficacy."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to discuss
tests in development. The agency "supports innovation,
especially where new tests and diagnostic procedures might
eliminate or decrease the need for an invasive procedure such as
a liver biopsy," a spokesman said.
CONTROLLING COSTS
New diagnostics will also help U.S. health insurers
determine which patients are most in need of treatment to keep a
closer watch on cost. Gilead's hepatitis C cure Sovaldi racked
up $10.3 billion in its first year on the market, prompting a
campaign by U.S. payers to reduce the cost of new medications.
"Who is at risk for progressing to serious liver disease?
That's a giant question," said Marc Hellerstein, president and
chief scientific officer of KineMed and a professor of
nutritional science and toxicology at the University of
California, Berkeley. "We cannot possibly treat 60 million
people for a new disease with expensive new medicines."
KineMed's test has a patient drink a small amount of water
with the non-radioactive hydrogen molecule, deuterium, which
accumulates in new collagen, the main component of fibrotic
scarring. Using a highly sensitive mass spectrometer, KineMed
can distinguish in a small blood sample how much collagen is
being made. The information could tell companies whether a drug
is working in a month versus years.
"If you've reduced the scar formation rate by 50 percent,
then you know that in a year or two that's going to add up,"
Hellerstein said.
KineMed, which is eyeing going public perhaps late this year
or early 2016, is in talks with several drugmakers on using its
test in clinical trials, Hellerstein said.
Collagen Medical, which was spun out of research at Boston's
Massachusetts General Hospital, has developed a contrast agent
that binds to collagen and uses MRI to provide a 3D image of the
whole liver.
"If you have liver fibrosis then that part of the liver
becomes very bright in the MRI scan," said company co-founder
Peter Caravan, director of the Institute for Innovation and
Imaging at Mass General. The company expects to begin testing on
humans for both liver and cardiac fibrosis with help from grants
from the National Institutes of Health.
Perspectum Diagnostics, started by Oxford University
researchers, has another MRI-based test that won U.K. approval
last year.
Chief Executive Rajarshi Banerjee said he was stunned by the
prevalence of liver disease he found during a medical rotation
in the Channel Islands off the coast of Normandy, France, which
have a reputation as a tax haven for the rich
"You had very wealthy women presenting in their 50s with
end-stage liver disease," he said. "You don't expect that in the
U.K. equivalent of the Hamptons."
His company's Liver MultiScan takes about 15 minutes and
offers easy-to-read full liver images that measure inflammation,
fibrosis and iron build-up, producing a score that can determine
need for medical intervention. It could also help select
patients for clinical trials depending on whether a drug is
targeting inflammation or fibrosis.
He shared with Reuters an image of the liver of a
12-year-old boy with a 41-inch waist whose advanced NASH was
obvious even to an untrained eye, with large areas of the liver
showing dense fat deposits.
"The chances of this boy reaching pensionable age are
minuscule unless we do something about it," Banerjee said. "It's
a sad indictment of the way we live."
Raptor Pharmaceuticals is testing a drug in
children whose NASH was confirmed through biopsy. Having
non-invasive tests or biomarkers that can prove a drug works
would be "a giant leap forward for the field," Raptor CEO Julie
Anne Smith said.
Aurora, Colorado-based HepQuant has discussed using its
blood test with Gilead and others, said company founder Greg
Everson, who's also director of hepatology at the medical school
at the University of Colorado, Denver. Patients either drink or
are injected with a liquid that contains a non-radioactive
molecule. A series of blood tests over 90 minutes measures how
it is cleared by the body, providing information on liver
function and physiology.
"We found that the test had tremendous sensitivity over the
full range of liver disease, not just at late stage," Everson
said. "We're hoping we can work with the FDA to set a pathway
that's not too onerous and get this available quickly."
The idea of a breath test for liver function has been around
for decades, but Israeli-based Exalenz Bioscience Ltd
may be the first to bring one to market.
A patient drinks a small amount of water containing a non
therapeutic drug that interacts with the liver. Breath exhaled
through the nose is measured for an isotope, C13, which is
released in carbon dioxide. The less C13, the higher the
likelihood of poor liver function, said Exalenz CEO Lawrence
Cohen.
"We've got extremely good results that correlate with
biopsies," he said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
John Pickering)