BAT reports slight increase in full-year sales volume
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.
March 21 CME live cattle futures gained early Wednesday on short-covering and sentiment that futures would be at a discount to the price that packers may pay for cattle from feedlots this week.
* Hog futures dropped after wholesale pork values fell late Tuesday.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1435 GMT), April up 0.425 cent per lb at 124.950 cents and June up 0.425 cent at 121.875 cents.
* Futures would be underpriced based on talk of lower prices for cattle following Tuesday's wholesale beef price pullback, a CME cattle trader said. There are also more cattle up for sale this week, he said.
* Packers in the Plains on Tuesday upped their bids for cattle to $124 per cwt from $123. Feedlots priced their animals at $127 to $128.
* The government Tuesday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $191.09 per cwt, down 65 cents with a sales volume of 179 carloads.
FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.125 cent at 152.850 cents per lb and April up 0.100 cent at 152.575 cents.
* Futures were lifted by live cattle market advances.
LEAN HOGS - April down 0.250 cent per lb at 84.700 cents and June down 0.250 cents at 92.400 cents.
* Pork packers cut slaughter rates and prices for hogs due to lackluster wholesale pork demand and negative operating margins.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on Tuesday afternoon at $80.71 per cwt, down $1.58.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the most-watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Tuesday evening was 29 cents per cwt lower at $85.40.
* Tuesday's hog slaughter was estimated at 415,000 head, which was 4,000 less than a week ago and 6,000 fewer than last year, said USDA. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)
